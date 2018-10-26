Classic movie streaming service FilmStruck to shut down

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The classic film-focused streaming service FilmStruck is shutting down after two years of operation. The service said Friday on its website that the last day of service will be November 29, and that it is no longer enrolling new subscribers.

The joint venture between Criterion Collection and Turner Classic Movies offered a rotating selection of classic and hard-to-find arthouse film fare. The site, launched in November of 2016, provided a niche alternative to Hulu and Netflix, both of which have been criticized for lacking older films in their catalogues.

The news was met with sadness among filmmaker and film fans online. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson tweeted that “FilmStruck was too good to last.”

FilmStruck was owned and operated by Turner, a subsidiary of AT&T’s WarnerMedia.