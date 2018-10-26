Canadian Jaclyn Lee sits second at LPGA qualifying tournament at 6 under

PINEHURST, N.C. – Canadian Jaclyn Lee shot a 2-under 70 in the second round of the Q-Series LPGA qualifying tournament on Thursday.

Lee sits second through 36 holes at 6-under, with Klara Spilkova of the Czech Republic firing a 66 to take the lead at 8-under.

The 21-year-old Calgary native sat atop the leaderboard after the first day at Pinehurst Course No. 6 and is still well on her way to gaining an LPGA card for the 2019 season.

A minimum of the top-45 players and ties will receive LPGA membership for 2019.

Two other Canadians are attempting to earn LPGA status through the Q-Series.

Quebec City’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay rose from 23rd to sixth after a 2-under 73 put her 1-under. Meanwhile, Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., shots 76 and is in 86th at 10-over.