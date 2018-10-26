Loading articles...

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

Last Updated Oct 26, 2018 at 12:40 am EDT

This Oct. 19, 2018 frame grab from video provided by Televisa, shows migrants bound for the U.S.-Mexico border waiting on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. The gated entry into Mexico via the bridge has been closed. The U.S. president has made it clear to Mexico that he is monitoring its response. On Thursday he threatened to close the U.S. border if Mexico didn't stop the caravan. (Televisa via AP)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Thousands of desperate Central Americans joined in a northward trek that began in Honduras hoping to find new lives in the United States. The migrants crossed the Suchiate River, which is the border between Guatemala and Mexico, and are now moving slowly through Mexico’s southern Chiapas state.

A stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast was buffeted by Hurricane Willa, which struck as a Category 3 storm in an area of beach towns, fishing villages and farms about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of the tourist city of Mazatlan.

In Brazil, a far-right congressman and a left-leaning former Sao Paulo mayor put in their final days of campaigning before Sunday’s runoff election to choose a president for Latin America’s biggest nation.

Brazil’s internationally watched Fashion Week began in Sao Paulo.

Play advanced into the late rounds in South America’s premier international championships, with the Copa Libertadores starting its semifinals and the Copa Sudamericana entering the quarterfinal stage.

In Argentina, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games wrapped up in Buenos Aires.

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

