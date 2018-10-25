Wednesday’s Games
MLB Post-season
World Series
Boston 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
(Red Sox lead series 2-0)
—
NHL
Vancouver 3 Vegas 2 (SO)
Toronto 4 Winnipeg 2
Florida 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 1 Colorado 0
—
AHL
Binghamton 3 Belleville 1
Chicago 6 Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 7 Hartford 3
Charlotte 3 Utica 1
Rockford 4 San Antonio 2
—
NBA
Toronto 112 Minnesota 105
Brooklyn 102 Cleveland 86
Atlanta 111 Dallas 104
Miami 110 New York 87
Chicago 112 Charlotte 110
Utah 100 Houston 89
Indiana 116 San Antonio 96
Milwaukee 123 Philadelphia 108
L.A. Lakers 131 Phoenix 113
Sacramento 97 Memphis 92
Golden State 144 Washington 122
—