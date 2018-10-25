Uber driver pleads guilty to careless driving in fatal Gardiner crash

A former Uber driver charged in the crash that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Cameron has pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Cameron was killed when an Uber he was traveling in with his girlfriend was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway at Royal York Road on March 21.

Bishar Mussa, 23, of Ottawa, was originally facing four charges including dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Patrick Cameron, Nicholas’ brother, who confirmed the ruling to CityNews, said his family is disappointed the accused was able to plead to a lesser charge. All other charges were dropped.

Patrick said, “We don’t want to ruin this person’s life but he did act extremely negligently and it resulted in my brother’s death so its a little frustrating.”

The fatal crash occurred when the Mussa was attempting to merge back on to the Gardiner after having pulled onto the shoulder. The victim’s family said court documents show the driver was going well below the speed limit at the time.

The Cameron family has since called on the City of Toronto to reinstate safety training for taxi and ride share drivers – which was a requirement until the city passed new industry regulations two years ago.

“We think when city council got rid of the safety rules for taxi and ride-sharing in 2016 that basically directly led to Nick’s death because this person was able to get a license to be a driver with no safety check or training,” said Patrick.

A sentencing hearing is being held in December.

The maximum sentence Mussa could face with a careless driving conviction is a $2,000 fine and a 2-year driving ban.