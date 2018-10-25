New York police recover suspicious package addressed to DeNiro

A New York City police bomb squad has recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert DeNiro.

Investigators say it may contain a device similar to others sent to Democratic figures, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.

Security personnel at Tribeca Productions summoned police at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The bomb squad removed the package and took it to a police facility in the Bronx at around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say it appears to be from the same sender.

A series of pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden has deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections.

The pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.