Rotating Canada Post strikes continue today in Calgary and Kelowna, B.C.

OTTAWA – Canada Post employees will continue rotating walkouts today in Calgary and Kelowna, B.C., but the strike has ended in the Greater Toronto Area after two days of work stoppage forced the closure of the Crown corporation’s biggest sorting plants.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced late Wednesday that Calgary was the latest location for the strike, with workers walking off the job at 6 p.m. MT.

Nearly 9,000 CUPW members walked off the job in the Toronto region early Tuesday as part of rotating strikes that began Monday to back contract demands.

They remained on picket lines Wednesday and were joined by roughly 250 postal workers in Kelowna, B.C., who joined the walkout at 6 a.m. local time.

The job action at the giant Gateway parcel facility in Mississauga, Ont., which processes roughly two-thirds of all parcels mailed in Canada, and the South Central mail plant in the Toronto’s east end, forced delays in shipments of tens of thousands of letters and parcels across the country.

The union has said the walkouts will continue until Canada Post improves its contract proposals for rural and urban carriers.

The union and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for the two bargaining units in 10 months of negotiations.