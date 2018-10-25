Precision Drilling reports third-quarter loss, but sees revenue up from year ago

CALGARY – Precision Drilling Corp. reported a loss of $31 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $26 million a year ago as its revenue improved by more than 20 per cent.

The Calgary-based company says the loss amounted to 10 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of nine cents per share a year ago.

Revenue in the company’s third quarter totalled $382.5 million, up from $314.5 million.

The company says the increase in revenue was primarily due to higher activity and higher average day rates in its U.S. contract drilling business.

Drilling rig utilization days compared with a year ago increased 25 per cent in the U.S. and seven per cent in Canada.

Earlier this month, Precision Drilling announced a deal to acquire Trinidad Drilling Ltd. that it valued at roughly $1 billion, including the assumption of about $477 million in debt.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PD, TSX:TDG)