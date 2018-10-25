Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (14,924.08, up 14.95 points).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up nine cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $9.55 on 34 million shares.

Goldcorp. Inc. (TSX:G). Gold. Down $2.50 or 18.4 per cent, to $11.09 on 12.1 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up $1.50, or 10.19 per cent, to $16.22 on 11.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up 11 cents, or 3.44 per cent, to $3.31 on 8.6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Up $1.00, or 17.36 per cent, to $6.76 on 7.9 million shares.

RNC Minerals (TSX:RNX). Metals. Up six cents, 9.68 per cent, to 68 cents on 7.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Up seven cents to $18.82. Husky Energy’s CEO says the company will increase its downstream capacity and thus “insulate” itself from recent large heavy oil price discounts if it succeeds in its hostile takeover of fellow oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. The Calgary-based company controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka Shing has more capacity to refine, upgrade or transport heavy oil than it produces, which allows it to profit by buying cheap barrels in Alberta that can’t find pipeline space and selling them in the U.S., Rob Peabody said on a conference call.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Down 60 cents, or 3.52 per cent to $16.43. Barrick Gold Corp. says it’s in talks with partners in China and Saudi Arabia on potential deals involving its copper assets as it looks ahead to its acquisition of Randgold Resources and an increased focus on African gold mines. Company chairman John Thornton said that there is strong interest in its copper assets as the metal remains strategic. He said Barrick would always be involved with copper since it often runs alongside gold in deposits, but that the company is considering how best to create financial and strategic advantages from the assets going forward.

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Shares of Goldcorp Inc. sank to their lowest level in more than 16 years after the miner swung to a $101-million net loss in the third quarter. The Vancouver-based company’s shares lost $1.96 or 14.42 per cent at $11.63 in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after hitting an intraday low of $11.52. Goldcorp says production declined more than 20 per cent to 503,000 ounces while sales fell 16 per cent to 508,000 ounces.