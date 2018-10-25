Loading articles...

Province, Metrolinx to announce developer of Mimico GO Station

File photo of a GO train. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve White

The province and Metrolinx are set to announce the developer who will build the new Mimico GO Station.

The construction of the new station will be done at no cost to the taxpayer.

In exchange, the builder will create a mixed-use development above the station.

The official announcement is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The provincial Minister of Transportation and the president and CEO of Metrolinx will be in attendance.

