Maple Leaf sees Q3 profit and sales fall compared with a year ago

TORONTO – Maple Leaf Foods Inc. saw its third-quarter profit fall compared with a year ago as its sales also slipped lower.

The company says it earned $26.6 million or 21 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $37.6 million or 29 cents per diluted a year ago.

Sales totalled $874.8 million, down from $908.4 million.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it earned 29 cents per share, down from 39 cents per share a year ago.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says analysts on average had expected a profit of 33 cents per share.

Maple Leaf chief executive Michael McCain called it a challenging period, driven by temporary global trade instability.

“These abnormal markets have no impact on our core business strategies or our longer-term financial goals,” McCain said in a statement.

“We are focused on key levers of value creation over time, including our sustainability agenda, our brands, strategic acquisitions and cost reduction.”

