In the news today, Oct. 25

Four stories in the news for Thursday, Oct. 25

ROTATING CANADA POST STRIKES CONTINUE

Canada Post employees will continue rotating walkouts today in Calgary, Kelowna, B.C., and Sherbrooke, Que. But the strike has ended in the Greater Toronto Area after two days of work stoppage by 9,000 postal workers forced the closure of the Crown corporation’s biggest sorting plants. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced Calgary and Sherbrooke are the latest target cities in its push for better contracts. Calgary workers walked off the job Wednesday at 6 p.m. local time to join members already walking picket lines in Kelowna. Sherbrooke members began strike at 4 a.m. ET today.

NEW POT LAWS COULD PROMPT MORE DEPORTATIONS

The federal government is warning newcomers that stiffer impaired driving and cannabis-related penalties could lead to their removal from Canada. The measures are part of the sweeping package of changes taking place as Canada becomes the first G7 country to legalize recreational cannabis use. On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect, and the maximum penalties for most of these offences will increase to 10 years from five. It means they will fall under the definition of serious crimes for immigration determination purposes.

MAN WHO KILLED PARENTS, TWO OTHERS GETS PAROLE

A British Columbia man who murdered four people as a teenager and left his two-month-old niece in a room with her dead mother has been granted full parole. James Ruscitti is serving a life sentence for the 1996 execution-style slayings of his adoptive parents, his brother’s 17-year-old girlfriend and a boarder who lived in their home near 100 Mile House, in central B.C. The Parole Board of Canada says he considered a moderate risk to reoffend, but the positive aspects of his life include a full-time job as an electrician and plans to live with his girlfriend and her daughter in their townhouse on Vancouver Island.

NEW CHARGES IN ALBERTA MODEL KIDNAPPING CASE

A South Carolina man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an Alberta woman who was lured to the United States with the promise of a modelling job is facing new charges relating to the case. No trial date has been set for Fred Russell Urey, who has been in custody since his arrest in May 2017. Urey was originally charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct, but a spokeswoman for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit court in Greenville, S.C., says the Grand Jury has approved four additional charges of criminal sexual conduct as well — one for each day the woman being held.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be holding a bilateral meeting today with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

— Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release its quarterly Housing Market Assessment, a comprehensive report that identifies the level of stability in the housing markets of Canadian cities.

— Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Alberta UCP leader Jason Kenney will participate in an energy policy gathering in Calgary.