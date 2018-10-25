Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Georgia mayor wants to detain sex offenders on Halloween
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 25, 2018 8:19 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 25, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT
GROVETOWN, Ga. – A Georgia mayor says the roughly 30 sex offenders on probation in his city will be held at city hall on Halloween to ensure the safety of local children.
News outlets report Grovetown Mayor Gary E. Jones announced the idea Monday on Facebook saying he wants to detain the offenders for several hours. He says they’ll be supervised by a local police officer and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, which he says can require offenders report to a specific location.
Jones initially said all sex offenders would be held, but edited the post to refer to those on probation. Jones’ effort has received a mixed community response.
He previously made headlines in 2014 when he was the city’s police chief and required inmates wear hot pink uniforms.
