Man sells house and car to pay $600K to 'psychic' charged in 'evil spirit' scam

A 27-year-old woman is facing charges of witchcraft and fraud after allegedly bilking a man out of $600,000.

Police in York Region said that about four years ago a 67-year-old man met with a “psychic” using the name “Evanna” who claimed she could rid him of evil spirits in his home.

According to the victim, the woman told him that he had to sell his home and transfer the money to her account, where she would hold the money until the spirits were removed.

He did and then the suspect allegedly did not return the money and instead told the victim she needed $6,000 more, which she said she would burn in order or ward off the spirits.

It’s alleged that the victim then sold his car and used credit and other sources to pay for several additional demands for money.

Police began to investigate the incident, reported as elder financial abuse, in November.

Samantha Stevenson, 27, of Toronto, also known as Evanna Lopez, has been charged with pretending to practice witchcraft, fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.