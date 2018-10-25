Loading articles...

Clarification: Medicaid-Arkansas story

Last Updated Oct 25, 2018 at 12:01 pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a story Oct. 15, The Associated Press reported that the Southern Poverty Law Center was one of three groups that sued Arkansas over its Medicaid work requirement. The groups’ lawsuit was originally filed against the federal government, but Arkansas was later granted a motion to join the case as a defendant.

