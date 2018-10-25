Bloor Viaduct marks 100 years: bridging the past to the present

The Bloor Viaduct — now also known as the Prince Edward Viaduct — marked its 100th birthday this month, and what a feat it is. The viaduct eventually connected Bloor Street East to Danforth Avenue, travelling over the Rosedale Ravine and the Don River.

The Don Section of the bridge opened in October of 2017, while the Rosedale phases opened the following year on Oct. 18, 1918. The Bloor section was delayed, so it opened a year later on Aug. 23, 1919.

Some quick facts about the Bloor Viaduct

The Bloor Street Viaduct was constructed in three sections: Don Section, Rosedale Section, and the Bloor Section.

The idea of the viaduct was proposed to council in 1901 but it was voted down in a referendum three times. When it was finally approved by voters in 1913, construction started two years later on June 16, 1915.

At that time, it cost $2.5 million to build the viaduct. In today’s currency, that would cost around $36 million.

The four centre piers of the Don section are built on solid rock, while the rest are on spread footings on hard, dry clay foundations from 10 to 14 feet below the surface of the ground. The rest of the piers on the Don and Rosedale sections rest of bedrock.

A subway deck was built underneath the Don and Rosedale sections, which saved the city money when building Line 2 (also known as Bloor-Danforth) subway line in the 1960s.

The first streetcar crossed the bridge on Dec. 14, 1918.

The bridge was renamed Prince Edward Viaduct on Oct. 6, 1919, after Prince Edward, who later abdicated the throne.

By 2003, it became second-most frequented bridge for suicides in North America, which prompted the installation of a barrier, called the Luminous Veil, that year. The barrier had been approved by council 1998 but was delayed due to funding issues. The veil was illuminated in 2015 for the Pan Am Games.

Work still continues on the viaduct until this day. On several occasions, a portion of Line 2 has opened later than usual on Sunday due to beam replacement work.

Click here to read the complete history.