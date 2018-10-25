Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in fatal Mississauga shooting

Peel police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 31-year-old wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Mississauga.

Dorren Campbell, 30, was shot inside a townhouse complex on Goreway Drive around 6 p.m. on October 2.

He was taken to hospital in Etobicoke where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Richard Chambers, 31, was allegedly the shooter and he is now wanted for second-degree murder.

Chambers is also wanted in connection with another shooting that happened on September 22, also in Mississauga.

He is described as black male, five foot 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered a danger to the public and if you do locate him, to call 9-1-1 immediately.