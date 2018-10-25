2 males arrested in strip mall shooting death near York University

Two teenage males have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a strip mall near York University earlier this month.

Dwayne McMillan, 44, was found dead with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the area of Keele Street and Canarctic Drive around 9:30 p.m. on October 2.

The commercial building houses an auto-detailing shop on the main floor and an unmarked marijuana dispensary on the upper floor.

On Thursday, police arrested two males in connection with the shooting.

Jahnoye Carpenter, 19, of Toronto and an unnamed 16-year-old male have been charged with second-degree murder and arson to property.

They will both appear in court on Friday.