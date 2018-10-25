$10K worth of tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity's Hamilton warehouse

Tools and materials used to help give needy families a chance at a better life have been stolen from Habitat for Humanity’s Hamilton warehouse.

On its website the not-for-profit that builds affordable housing estimated the value of stolen items at more than $10,000.

Items taken include compressors, saws, nail guns, cordless drills and copper pipe.

The theft was discovered when staff arrived for work on Monday at the Hamilton ReStore on October 15, and noticed the warehouse door ajar with items strewn about.

“We work hard to ensure that our sites are properly protected, and we’ve taken additional measures to mitigate a similar situation from reoccurring. We’re disheartened by what has happened,” Sean Ferris, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Hamilton, said in a release. “It’s taken us years to build our inventory of tools and material.”



Habitat for Humanity says it was in the midst of building a home in downtown Hamilton on Wilson Street and the theft will affect that, and other projects.

“We have a lot of families depending on us to stick to our deadlines and to get their new homes built,” added Tom Vert, Board Chair of Habitat for Humanity Hamilton. “Many of the families we work with are living in overcrowded and unsafe conditions and everyday we spend trying to recoup what was stolen, is another day future Habitat homeowners need to wait before they can transition into safe, decent and affordable housing.”

Hamilton police are investigating but tell CityNews they have no leads at the time and are seeking tips from the public.