17-year-old stabbed near Georges Vanier Secondary School

Police are investigating after a stabbing in the Don Valley Village area on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a call at Peanut Plaza in the Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East area around 3 p.m.

They found a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the torso. The victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say the boy was stabbed either at or near Georges Vanier Secondary School. He was taken to a nearby store by friends where they called 911 and administered first aid.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and it is unclear if the suspect was known to the victim.

A description of the suspect is not available at this time.