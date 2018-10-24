Loading articles...

Police chase wanted man in Scarborough Junction, firearm located

Last Updated Oct 24, 2018 at 5:22 pm EDT

Police are asking residents in the area of Scarborough Junction to remain cautious as they search for a wanted man in the area on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Danforth Road and Kennedy Avenuearound 4:40 p.m. and began pursuing a man on foot.

Police say the man is known to be violent and wanted for several offences. A firearm was also located in the area.

K9 units are assisting in the search.

