Private investigation team to update Sherman murders on Friday

The investigative team hired by the family of Barry and Honey Sherman is set to hold a news conference this week.

Lawyer Brian Greenspan, along with several members of his investigative team, will provide on update on the investigation.

The investigation team includes forensic specialists and a team of former police detectives.

The billionaire couple were found dead, hanging from a railing near the swimming pool in the basement of their North York home, in December of last year. Autopsies confirmed both died from ligature neck compression.

While they initially treated the scene as a murder-suicide, Toronto police announced six weeks later that there was “sufficient evidence” to categorize their deaths as a double homicide.

Since that announcement there has been very little new information released to the public.

The update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.

CityNews and 680 NEWS will have updates to the case as soon as they become available.