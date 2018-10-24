1 male dead in two-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Brampton

One male has died after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Peel police responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. in the McMurchy Avenue and Queen Street area where a vehicle and ambulance were involved in a crash.

Police tell CityNews the driver of the vehicle was injured. Paramedics attended to the injured man but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two male paramedics in the ambulance suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital. Peel paramedics tell CityNews the ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the incident. They added that paramedics were possibly responding to a call, but cannot confirm if the vehicle’s sirens and lights were on.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.