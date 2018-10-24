Loading articles...

Tuesday's Games

Last Updated Oct 24, 2018 at 1:00 am EDT

MLB Post-season

World Series

Boston 8 L.A. Dodgers 4

(Red Sox lead series 1-0)

NHL

Arizona 4 Columbus 1

N.Y. Rangers 5 Florida 2

Boston 4 Ottawa 1

Montreal 3 Calgary 2

San Jose 5 Nashville 4

Chicago 3 Anaheim 1

Dallas 4 Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 6 Edmonton 5 (OT)

AHL

Toronto 2 Laval 1 (OT)

Milwaukee 3 San Antonio 0

NBA

Detroit 133 Philadelphia 132 (OT)

New Orleans 116 L.A. Clippers 109

Denver 126 Sacramento 112

