Suspect sought after girl, 15, sexually assaulted on TTC bus

Security camera image of a man sought in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl on a TTC bus on Oct. 2, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on a TTC bus earlier this month.

It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Police say the man got on the bus and stood beside the teen, and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

She tried to push him away but police say he continued to attack her. She then screamed, at which point the suspect fled the scene.

He is 30 to 40 years old, five feet six inches tall, with a heavy build. He has short, black wavy hair and was clean shaven. At the time, he was wearing a dark blue jacket.

