Tory begins second mayoralty by asking feds, province for housing help

City of Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference regarding the court's stay of an earlier court ruling, returning Toronto's election to a 25-ward race, in Toronto on September 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto’s newly re-elected mayor says he plans to ask both the province of Ontario and the federal government for help tackling the lack of affordable rental housing in the city.

John Tory named the housing issue as one of three key areas he intends to focus on now that he’s been voted back into the city’s top job for a second term.

Tory handily won Monday’s municipal election, defeating his chief competitor former city planner Jennifer Keesmaat.

He says he intends to request that both the province and the federal government free up land they own within city limits and make it available to Toronto as sites for new housing units.

Tory says he hopes to proceed with a previously announced plan to build 40,000 affordable housing units over the next 12 years.

He says transit and community safety are other key issues needing immediate attention, adding he plans to call a meeting with other municipal leaders in the Greater Toronto Area to see if there are ways they could work together.

Sharon Muise

NOW he plans to ask the provincial and federal governments?! Affordable housing has been a crucial issue for YEARS. What has he done about it before? Good luck getting any help from Doug Ford

October 24, 2018 at 2:23 pm