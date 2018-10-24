Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins a game-time decision vs. hometown Raptors

TORONTO – Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins will be a game-time decision tonight when the Timberwolves play the Toronto Raptors.

Wiggins, from nearby Vaughan, Ont., suffered a right thigh contusion in the first quarter of the Timberwolves’ 101-91 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said he would have a nine-player lineup in Toronto, but it might be 10 depending on how Wiggins felt after the morning shootaround.

Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points, two assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.

The Raptors (4-0) will be looking to start a season with five straight wins for just the second time. Minnesota (2-2) have won both their games against Eastern Conference opponents.