Loading articles...

The top 10 largest US Jackpots

Last Updated Oct 24, 2018 at 6:20 am EDT

Clerk Zoheir Jendo, right, sells lottery tickets to Jose Reyna of Hampshire at the Stark's Corner Market BP gas station in Pingree Grove, Ill. Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Patrick Kunzer/Daily Herald via AP)

Lottery players will have a chance at winning an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing and an estimated $620 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2019 (one ticket, South Carolina)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

4. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

5. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

6. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

7. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

8. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

9. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

10. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

___

For the AP’s complete coverage of the lottery: https://apnews.com/Lottery

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.