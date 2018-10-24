Teen Whitecaps star Alphonso Davies expects emotions in final game

VANCOUVER – Alphonso Davies is focused on getting a win with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday, despite all of the emotions surrounding his final match with the team.

The 17-year-old midfielder says he’s excited to play in his final Major League Soccer game and happy that his entire family will be on hand to watch, but he also hopes to be part of one last Whitecaps win.

The club signed a US$22-million transfer deal in July that will see Davies play for German soccer giant Bayern Munich next year.

He joined the team’s joined the club’s residency program in 2015 and has steadily worked his way up to the starting lineup, gaining attention for his blazing speed and ability to control the ball.

Davies has put up 18 points over 64 career MLS games, including 11 assists and six goals this season.

The teen says he’s grown a lot as both a player and a young man during his time in Vancouver, thanks to many people with the Whitecaps and with the support of the team’s fans.