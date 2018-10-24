Striking postal workers extend walkout in GTA for a second day

Striking Canada Post workers continue to target Toronto for the second straight day Wednesday, on Day 3 of a 24-hour rotating mail strike across the country.

Yesterday, job action virtually shut down two sorting hubs in the GTA — the giant Gateway parcel facility in Mississauga, which processes roughly two-thirds of all parcels mailed in Canada — and the South Central mail plant in Toronto’s east end, which forced delays in shipments of tens of thousands of letters and parcels across Canada.

The series of walkouts began on Monday, involving work stoppages in four cities — Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, and Halifax — by members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW).

The union has threatened to continue the rotating walkouts until Canada Post sweetens its contract proposals for rural and urban carriers.

The two sides are still in negotiations. The main issues are job security, forced overtime, health, and safety issues.

There’s no word yet which parts of the country will be targeted Thursday.

CUPW represents 50,000 postal employees across the country. Around 9,000 workers walked off the job in the GTA on Tuesday.

