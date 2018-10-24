Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki suspended one game for elbowing
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 24, 2018 5:38 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 24, 2018 at 6:21 pm EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki has been suspended one game by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his elbow on Boston Bruins defenceman Urho Vaakanainen on Tuesday night.
Borowiecki, who was not penalized on the play in question, caught Vaakanainen with the elbow in a scrum by the Senators’ crease at 3:05 of the first period.
Boston beat Ottawa 4-1.
Under the terms of the league’ collective bargaining agreement, Borowiecki will forfeit US$6,451.61. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
