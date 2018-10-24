RCMP informant suing government after identity allegedly revealed to suspect

OTTAWA – A woman who provided RCMP in British Columbia with information that she says helped thwart a murder attempt is suing the government alleging her identity was revealed to the suspects or their lawyers.

A statement of claim filed with the Federal Court in Ontario alleges the woman was assured that her identity would never become known and there was no risk of co-operating with RCMP when she shared information that led to three arrests in 2014.

Two years later, the document says an officer told her she was in danger and that information effectively identifying her was included in materials disclosed to one or more of the suspects.

The court document says one or more of the suspects were free on bail at the time and were connected with organized criminal groups.

The woman, only identified as Jane Doe, and her partner are suing the Attorney General of Canada for $2 million in damages and hundreds of thousands more for pain and suffering, mental distress and costs of future care.

The allegations have not been proven in court and British Columbia’s RCMP says in a statement that because the matter is before the courts, it is restricting its comments accordingly and only through the judicial process.