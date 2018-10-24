Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
RBC raising prime rate to 3.95 per cent following Bank of Canada decision
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 24, 2018 1:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm EDT
Stephen Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada, holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. RBC Royal Bank is raising its prime rate by a quarter of a percentage point in the wake of the Bank of Canada's decision to raise its key interest rate target. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
TORONTO – The Royal Bank of Canada is raising its prime rate by a quarter of a percentage point in the wake of the Bank of Canada’s decision to raise its key interest rate target.
RBC says its prime rate will climb to 3.95 per cent from 3.70 per cent, effective Thursday.
The increase will raise the cost of loans with interest rates linked to RBC’s prime rate such as variable-rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit.
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75 per cent.
It was the fifth time since the summer of 2017 that the central bank has raised the trend-setting rate.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)
