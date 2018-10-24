Loading articles...

Rachel Homan 2-0 after scoring extra-end win over Silvana Tirinzoni

Last Updated Oct 25, 2018 at 12:40 am EDT

TRURO, N.S. – Ottawa’s Rachel Homan needed an extra end to topple Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni 8-7 on Wednesday in round-robin play at the Masters curling tournament.

Homan, a three-time Masters champion, scored a deuce in the seventh end and looked to have the draw wrapped up before her Swiss counterpart (0-2) grabbed three in the eighth to tie it.

But Homan responded with a single to move to 2-0 and sit atop the early standings on the second stop of the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

In the other evening draws, defending champion Jennifer Jones (1-0) downed Darcy Robinson (1-1), 7-6 in an all-Winnipeg matchup. And Kaitlyn Jones of Halifax (2-0) beat Winnipeg’s Kerri Einarson (1-1), 6-5 to match Homan with two wins.

Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., is also 2-0.

American John Shuster and Scotland’s Bruce Mouat are both 2-0 to lead the men’s side through five draws.

Round-robin action continues Friday. The playoffs begin Saturday and the finals are set for Sunday.

