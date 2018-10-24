Paralyzed rescue dog receives custom wheelchair

A paralyzed rescue dog named Pebbles finally got to test out a custom-made wheelchair in Toronto on Wednesday.

Pebbles received her new U.S.-made wheels at the Canine Wellness Centre and hit the ground running.

“For a dog like Pebbles, a wheelchair is going to make her life be just like any other dog,” said Tania Costa, who rehabilitates dogs and cats at the centre. “So running, playing … it’s no different than any other dogs.”

Pebbles, who is about 15 months old, was found in a shelter in Nepal in October 2017 and brought to Toronto through a rescue organization.

She was born with a neurological condition, which means her back legs are paralyzed and she has no control over her bowels.

“She is your typical puppy and given the opportunity she will get into things. She’ll keep you very busy,” said her current foster owner Stephanie Cortez.

“She needs stimulation, which is why this wheelchair will be really great for her because it will give her that opportunity to go out and sniff the ground, exert herself and her brain — keep her stimulated. And this in return will help give her a good quality of life also.”

Over her past eight months in Canada, Pebbles has been moved from one foster home to another, and needs a permanent home.

For information on adopting her, visit the No Hungry Pets Project website.