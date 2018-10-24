Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in North York crash

Last Updated Oct 24, 2018 at 12:42 pm EDT

Damage is seen to a car near Lawrence Avenue East and Underhill Drive in Toronto on Oct. 24, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

A man in his 40s was seriously injured in a crash in North York Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at Lawrence Avenue East and Underhill Drive, near the Don Valley Parkway.

Police said two cars collided and one car struck a pole.

Paramedics said they took a man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

