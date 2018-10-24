Loading articles...

'Journalism is as important as ever,' former Maclean's editor says

Last Updated Oct 24, 2018 at 1:26 pm EDT

Journalist and author Bob Lewis Photo credit: dundurn.com

As U.S President Trump continues to attack and characterize the media as the enemy of the people, Canadian journalist and former Maclean’s editor Robert Lewis concludes in his new book that strong journalism has never been more essential to democracy.

Lewis traces the evolution of the political press in Canada between the pages of his book “Power, Prime Ministers and the Press: The Battle for Truth on Parliament Hill.”

680 NEWS Political Affairs Specialist John Stall sat down with the author recently to chat about the evolution of journalism.

