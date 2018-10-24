Police to provide update on Jamestown shooting near 8-year-old boy

Toronto police will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on a shooting that took place dangerously close to an eight-year-old boy.

In a release, police said a group of people were in the Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard area on Saturday night at around 9:34 p.m.

Two males from the group began shooting at another person with the child in close proximity.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Superintendent Ron Taverner will be providing an update at 2 p.m.

