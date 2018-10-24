Loading articles...

Driver training, safer intersections highlight Saskatchewan throne speech

Last Updated Oct 24, 2018 at 4:40 pm EDT

REGINA – Saskatchewan’s throne speech Wednesday outlined the government’s plans for the fall sitting of the legislature. Here are some of the highlights:

— Changes to commercial driver training and a strategy to improve safety at intersections.

— Continued fight against federal carbon tax.

— Introduction of legislation on trespassing laws.

— A balanced budget by next year.

— Apology to those affected by the ’60s Scoop in which Indigenous children were seized from their birth families and relocated to non-Indigenous homes.

— Allowing rural municipalities and municipalities with populations under 500 to join regional police services.

— Free fishing and hunting licences for Canadian veterans.

— Introducing legislation to allow police to disclose information about a partner’s potential violent past in an effort to address domestic violence.

