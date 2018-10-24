Stolen car pulled from water in Bluffers Park

Toronto police are trying to figure out how a stolen car ended up in the water in Bluffers Park early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area near Brimley Road, just south of Kingston Road, shortly before 4 a.m.

Police said some people fishing in the area reported seeing the car go into the water from the boat launch ramps in the park.

The witnesses, who were wearing hip waders, told police they went over to the car to see if anyone was trapped inside, only to find the vehicle was empty. They also said they didn’t see anyone running away from the scene.

The TPS Marine Unit, Toronto Fire and paramedics headed to the scene.

The vehicle was successfully pulled out of the water a short time later. Police later determined that the vehicle had been stolen.

The investigation continues.