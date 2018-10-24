Canfor Q3 profits doubles despite lower lumber prices and increased export duties

VANCOUVER – Canfor Corp. says its net profit doubled to $125.3 million in the third-quarter despite lower lumber prices.

The Vancouver-based company says it earned 98 cents per diluted share for the period ended Sept. 30, compared with 51 cents per share or $66.2 million a year earlier.

Canfor paid $42.6 million in countervailing and anti-dumping duties, up from $32.1 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings surged to $156.9 million or $1.23 per share, up from $84.6 million or 65 cents per share.

Sales increased 16 per cent to $1.32 billion, from $1.14 billion.

The company was expected to earn 72 cents per share in adjusted profits on $1.35 billion of revenues, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

North American lumber demand has remained relatively stable, with U.S. housing starts averaging about 1.2 million units on a seasonally adjusted basis, up four per cent from a year ago.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFP).