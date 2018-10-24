Astronaut David Saint-Jacques awaits green light for space trip after Soyuz mishap

MONTREAL – Astronaut David Saint-Jacques says he is eagerly awaiting the results of a Russian probe into a Soyuz mishap so that he can confirm his own space mission.

After a rocket failure this month forced a Soyuz capsule with two astronauts on board to make an emergency landing, Russia suspended all manned space launches pending an investigation.

The Canadian was slated to fly to the International Space Station Dec. 20 on a six-month mission, but he says the exact launch date is now uncertain.

Saint-Jacques was part of the backup crew for the failed space flight and was on site for the Oct. 11 launch in Kazakhstan.

He says his immediate concern was for his fellow astronauts aboard the failed craft: NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Alexei Ovchinin of Roscosmos.

When it was clear they were safe, his thoughts turned to the cause of the problem.

“Once they (Russian authorities) finish their work, we will know whether the launch will happen on time, later or maybe even ahead of time,” Saint-Jacques said.