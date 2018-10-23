What happened in all 25 wards across Toronto on election night?

CityNews reporters were in all 25 newly-formed wards across the city as the new city council took shape on Monday night.

Here’s what happened in each ward across Toronto:

Ward 1 Etobicoke North- Michael Ford

Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre- Stephen Holyday

Ward 3 Etobicoke South- Mark Grimes

Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park- Gord Perks

Ward 5 York-South Weston- Frances Nunziata

Ward 6 York Centre-James Pasternak

Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek- Anthony Peruzza

Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence- Mike Colle

Ward 9 Davenport- Ana Bailao

Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York- Joe Cressy & Ward 11 University-Rosedale- Mike Layton

Ward 12 Toronto-St. Paul’s- Josh Matlow

Ward 13 Toronto Centre- Kristyn Wong-Tam

Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth- Paula Fletcher

Ward 15 Don Valley West- Jaye Robinson

Ward 16 Don Valley East- Denzil Minnan-Wong

Minnan-Wong thanks volunteers in Ward 16 but gets choked up when he says there was one who couldn’t be here tonight: his mom #cityvote #topoli pic.twitter.com/bhRYVA9re2 — Kyle Hocking (@Hock680NEWS) October 23, 2018

Ward 17 Don Valley North- Shelley Carroll

Ward 18 Willowdale- John Filion

Ward 19 Beaches-East York- Brad Bradford

Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest- Gary Crawford

Ward 21 Scarborough Centre- Michael Thompson

Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt- Jim Karygiannis

Ward 23 Scarborough North- Cynthia Lai

Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood- Paul Ainslie

Ward 25 Scarbrough-Rouge Park- Jennifer McKelvie