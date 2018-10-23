Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
What happened in all 25 wards across Toronto on election night?
by News Staff
Posted Oct 23, 2018 1:24 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2018 at 1:31 am EDT
CityNews reporters were in all 25 newly-formed wards across the city as the new city council took shape on Monday night.
Here’s what happened in each ward across Toronto:
Ward 1 Etobicoke North- Michael Ford
Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre- Stephen Holyday
Ward 3 Etobicoke South- Mark Grimes
Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park- Gord Perks
Ward 5 York-South Weston- Frances Nunziata
Ward 6 York Centre-James Pasternak
Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek- Anthony Peruzza
Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence- Mike Colle
Ward 9 Davenport- Ana Bailao
Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York- Joe Cressy & Ward 11 University-Rosedale- Mike Layton
Ward 12 Toronto-St. Paul’s- Josh Matlow
Ward 13 Toronto Centre- Kristyn Wong-Tam
Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth- Paula Fletcher
Ward 15 Don Valley West- Jaye Robinson
Ward 16 Don Valley East- Denzil Minnan-Wong
Ward 17 Don Valley North- Shelley Carroll
Ward 18 Willowdale- John Filion
Ward 19 Beaches-East York- Brad Bradford
Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest- Gary Crawford
Ward 21 Scarborough Centre- Michael Thompson
Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt- Jim Karygiannis
Ward 23 Scarborough North- Cynthia Lai
Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood- Paul Ainslie
Ward 25 Scarbrough-Rouge Park- Jennifer McKelvie
