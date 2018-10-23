Timberwolves forward Wiggins questionable for game against Raptors

TORONTO – The Minnesota Timberwolves say Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Wiggins suffered a right thigh contusion in the first quarter of the Timberwolves’ 101-91 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said Wiggins is day-to-day, though the 23-year-old indicated that he would be ready for Wednesday’s game at Scotiabank Arena.

Wiggins, from the Toronto suburb of Vaughan, Ont., is averaging 15.8 points, two assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.

The Raptors (4-0) will be looking to start a season with five straight wins for just the second time. Minnesota (2-2) have won both their games against Eastern Conference opponents.