Stolen dog 'Muffy' put up for sale online, suspects arrested

Muffy the Yorkshire terrier was reunited with her family Monday, after being dog-napped from her home nearly three weeks ago.

Toronto police responded to a call for a break-and-enter at a home in the Islington Avenue and The Westway area on Oct. 3 around 3:45 p.m.

The homeowners were away and when they returned, they found their house had been ransacked. The suspects made off with personal belongings as well as the beloved family dog, Muffy.

Police tell CityNews they were able to track down the accused after the family saw a post on social media offering Muffy up for sale.

On Monday, police arrested a man and a woman in connection with the break-and-enter.

Vincent Okai, 38 and Latoya Taitt 34, both of Toronto, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime. They appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.