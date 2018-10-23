Sinkhole opens up at Jarvis and Isabella

A part of Jarvis Street is blocked after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of an intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at Jarvis and Isabella around noon.

According to police, the sinkhole measures about two-feet by four-feet and it looks like it may further collapse.

Part of the crumbling road appears to have hit a pipe. City crews have been called in to determine whether it’s a gas line.

Southbound Jarvis is now blocked at Isabella.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.