Quebec police begin removing red bands deemed provocative by Indigenous groups

MONTREAL – Quebec provincial police officers have begun removing controversial red bands they had been wearing in solidarity with colleagues alleged to have abused Indigenous women.

Officers began wearing the bands on their uniforms two years ago as a show of support for the Val d’Or detachment in northwestern Quebec after eight officers there were suspended because of the abuse allegations.

The eight officers filed grievances against their employer, and provincial police spokesman Guy Lapointe says a deal has now been reached resolving the grievances.

He says it’s a confidential agreement but confirms that officers are removing the bands.

Following an outside investigation, no charges were filed against the eight officers.

Ghislain Picard, chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, had called the bands provocative.