Loading articles...

Opioid crisis may be decreasing life expectancy for Canadians: report

Dr. Gregory Taylor, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, centre, Dr. Theresa Tam, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada and Assistant Deputy Minister Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Branch, right, and Dr. Howard Njoo, Associate Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada are seen through a doorway during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 29, 2016 about the Zika virus. The life expectancy of Canadians may be decreasing for the first time in decades because of the opioid crisis, according to Tam.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA – Canada’s chief public health officer says the opioid crisis may be responsible for limiting Canadians’ life expectancy.

In a report released this morning, Dr. Theresa Tam says life expectancy has been steadily on the rise in Canada but she warns the life expectancy in B.C. is decreasing — the province hit hardest by the opioid crisis.

Tam’s report, focusing on alcohol, cannabis and opioid use among youth, also says the drop in life expectancy is more prominent among men and Canadians living in poorer neighbourhoods.

It calls for further research on effective policies for preventing problematic opioid and cannabis use in youth.

Tam also says Canadian regulations coming soon will restrict marketing and advertising of opioids to health-care practitioners noting this “may help” reduce overprescribing of the drugs.

Government data shows nearly 4,000 Canadians died from apparent opioid overdoses last year.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.