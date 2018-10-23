N.L. legislature reconvenes to discuss reports on member conduct

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature reconvenes today to discuss the results of investigations into bullying and harassment allegations against two former cabinet ministers.

Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby were relieved of their cabinet portfolios and ousted from Premier Dwight Ball’s Liberal caucus last spring while the province’s commissioner of legislative standards reviewed their behaviour.

Commissioner Bruce Chaulk’s reports will be tabled in the legislature today and members are expected to debate the findings.

Ball has said he wasn’t aware of bullying behaviour within his cabinet before complaints began surfacing in late April, bringing his government under fire for its handling of possible harassment within the party.

A harassment-free workplace policy for government officials came into effect in June and work is ongoing to develop a legislature-specific policy.