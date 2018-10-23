Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,285.17 down 127.53 points).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down $1.34, or 11.73 per cent, to $10.08 on 75.2 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 11 cents or 0.7 per cent, to $15.88 on 20 million shares.

HEXO Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Up three cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $5.85 on 18.7 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Base metals. Down 11 cents, or 17.46 per cent, to 52 cents on 18.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down 23 cents, or 6.17 per cent, to $3.50 on 9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down 83 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $53.63 on 8.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSX:WFT). Up $4.17 or 6.52 per cent to $68.14. The company says its net profit nearly doubled in the third quarter despite lower lumber and panel prices. The Vancouver-based forest products company says it earned $238 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $120 million a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $275 million or $3.76 per basic share, up from $150 million or $1.93 per share in the prior year. Revenues were $1.65 billion, up 32 per cent from $1.25 billion.